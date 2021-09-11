First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 2,582 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth $48,890,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,781,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after buying an additional 350,590 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 432,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,922,000 after buying an additional 333,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cardlytics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,436,000 after buying an additional 211,201 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total value of $91,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.21, for a total value of $419,332.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,717,250.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and sold 26,802 shares valued at $2,996,801. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Cardlytics to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Cardlytics stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.34. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 2.54. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

