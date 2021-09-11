First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 170,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

Waste Management stock opened at $154.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.63. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.