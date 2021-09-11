First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $705,000 in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRGP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 3.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

