First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,307 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 47.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.1% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

WM stock opened at $154.45 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $156.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

