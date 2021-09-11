First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 4,332 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $55.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.94. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Several research firms have commented on USB. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

