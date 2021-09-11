First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $25.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.88.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FQVLF opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.95.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.