First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.05. The stock had a trading volume of 307,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,956. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average is $53.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

