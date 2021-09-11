FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.84% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $87.62. 182,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,700. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.00. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $89.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after buying an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 434,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after buying an additional 35,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.