Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock Holdings Decreased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND stock opened at $127.84 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.39 and a 52 week high of $131.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.75.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 24,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $2,898,023.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $126,074.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,957,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,873 shares of company stock valued at $21,236,722 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.