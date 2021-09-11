Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33.
About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
