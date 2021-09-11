Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHTX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 821.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 350,978 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $911,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

