Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.59.

FL stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,712. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

In related news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,697 shares of company stock worth $12,436,587. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Foot Locker stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,781 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Foot Locker worth $26,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

