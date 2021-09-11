Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FVI. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares restated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.75 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.50.

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$5.31 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$4.90 and a 52-week high of C$12.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

