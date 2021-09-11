Forum Merger IV Co.’s (NASDAQ:FMIVU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 14th

Forum Merger IV’s (NASDAQ:FMIVU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, September 14th. Forum Merger IV had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ FMIVU opened at $9.85 on Friday. Forum Merger IV has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.94.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV during the first quarter worth about $17,590,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV during the first quarter worth about $13,221,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV during the first quarter worth about $11,138,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV during the first quarter worth about $8,910,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at $8,910,000.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.