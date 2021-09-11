Frax Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Frax coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Frax has a market cap of $318.51 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 317,403,160 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

