Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €60.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.80 ($71.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FME. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €70.24 ($82.63).

Shares of FME stock opened at €61.78 ($72.68) on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1-year high of €75.08 ($88.33). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €67.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

