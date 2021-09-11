Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.00% of 2U worth $31,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in 2U by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in 2U by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in 2U by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 2U by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 171,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in 2U by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter.

TWOU opened at $34.51 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.97.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,757.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,763 shares of company stock worth $3,444,249. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TWOU. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

