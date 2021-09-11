Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 10,005 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,005 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $11,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after purchasing an additional 129,136 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $59.25 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

