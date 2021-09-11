Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 64,541 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 353,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,541 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $15,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 146.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 69,783 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $3,004,158.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $84,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,783.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4,348.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.56.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

