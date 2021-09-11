FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 7,813 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

