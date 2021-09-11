FUNToken (FUN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $23.89 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last week, FUNToken has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $230.52 million and $23.89 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00059443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00160239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00043267 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,899,873,621 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.