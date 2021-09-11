FY2021 EPS Estimates for Perficient, Inc. Boosted by William Blair (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) – William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Perficient in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the digital transformation consultancy will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.76. William Blair also issued estimates for Perficient’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

PRFT stock opened at $118.51 on Friday. Perficient has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $122.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day moving average of $78.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 87.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 723.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $73,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Perficient by 548.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,947,000 after buying an additional 661,945 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,600.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 633,968 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 596,682 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in Perficient during the second quarter worth $34,082,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

