FY2023 Earnings Estimate for BNP Paribas SA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for BNP Paribas in a report released on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.42.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNPQY. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BNP Paribas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BNP Paribas from €45.20 ($53.18) to €48.30 ($56.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $31.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.66. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.754 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

