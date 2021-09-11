G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Gap Down to $23.53

Shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.53, but opened at $22.19. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from G. Willi-Food International’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 6.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in G. Willi-Food International were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

