G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Gap Down to $23.53

Shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.53, but opened at $22.19. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.63.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from G. Willi-Food International’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 6.19%.
G. Willi-Food International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WILC)
G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
