Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $107,000 in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,953,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 51,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GALT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 255,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,785. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $221.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

