GamerCoin (GHX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $967,100.00

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0538 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $17.56 million and $967,100.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GamerCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00066640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00131876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.00184966 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,744.83 or 1.00308133 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.81 or 0.07165579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.73 or 0.00889673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003007 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,113,754 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GamerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.