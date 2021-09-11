Gartner (NYSE:IT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $318.08

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $318.08 and last traded at $316.10, with a volume of 12501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $312.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.34.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,107,000 after buying an additional 105,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after acquiring an additional 809,840 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 25.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,076,000 after purchasing an additional 171,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

