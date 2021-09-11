Gartner (NYSE:IT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $318.08

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $318.08 and last traded at $316.10, with a volume of 12501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $312.58.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.
The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.34.
In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,107,000 after buying an additional 105,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after acquiring an additional 809,840 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 25.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,076,000 after purchasing an additional 171,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
About Gartner (NYSE:IT)
Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.
