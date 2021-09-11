General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,661 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after acquiring an additional 174,010 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 36.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 58,675 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 111.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 163.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus increased their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

NYSE:GM opened at $49.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.32. General Motors has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

