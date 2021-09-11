Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $55.49, but opened at $56.84. Genesco shares last traded at $58.74, with a volume of 445 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Thomas George bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $879.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. Genesco’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 127.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 860.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

