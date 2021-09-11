Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,012,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 37,314,141 shares.The stock last traded at $2.60 and had previously closed at $2.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSAT shares. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley started coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 77.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 9.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 126,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 64.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 20.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

