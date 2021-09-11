Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,012,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 37,314,141 shares.The stock last traded at $2.60 and had previously closed at $2.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 77.20%. The company had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

