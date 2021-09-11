Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives $141.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

GSHD opened at $153.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.67. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 426.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 66,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $8,518,437.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,437 shares of company stock worth $39,389,863 over the last 90 days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

