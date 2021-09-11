Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Announces $1.51 Quarterly Dividend

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.51 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Graham has raised its dividend by 14.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $591.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $633.01 and a 200-day moving average of $629.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.15. Graham has a 1-year low of $376.20 and a 1-year high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Graham stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Graham worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

