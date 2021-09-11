Gratus Capital LLC Has $832,000 Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,089.84 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $752.10 and a 52-week high of $1,267.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,127.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1,153.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Separately, TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

