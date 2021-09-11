Gratus Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,997 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JCI opened at $75.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.21. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

