Gregory L. Waters Purchases 17,000 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

