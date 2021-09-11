Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.100-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GEF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,582. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Greif has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $68.81.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greif will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.