GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,793 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Geron were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GERN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Geron by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,482,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,713 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Geron by 906.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 977,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 880,695 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Geron by 532.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 773,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 651,330 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 215.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 672,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 459,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 6,572.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 405,427 shares in the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GERN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

GERN stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Geron Co. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $455.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Geron had a negative net margin of 25,083.58% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

