GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 17,826 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in JAKKS Pacific by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 3,243.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 236,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc bought 283,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $2,863,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $127.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.84.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $1.11. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 519.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

