GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 10,724 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 49.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,724 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFC. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 93,096 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth $580,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Ellington Financial by 302.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFC opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 21.48 and a quick ratio of 21.48. The firm has a market cap of $918.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.20. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 155.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

