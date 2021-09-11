GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 35,899 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,899 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,035,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MFA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Shares of MFA opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.74. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. On average, analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

