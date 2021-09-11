GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $202,000 Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,105,000 after purchasing an additional 198,109 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Graco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 243.2% during the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 117,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 83,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Graco by 28.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after acquiring an additional 82,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Graco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

GGG opened at $76.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.86. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.78 and a 1-year high of $80.48. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

