GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Novan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NOVN opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. Novan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 274.05% and a negative net margin of 759.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novan, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Novan in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

