Gulden (NLG) Price Tops $0.0169 on Major Exchanges

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $9.34 million and $53,381.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.10 or 0.00405092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000612 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 552,066,995 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

