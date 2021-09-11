Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $681.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $677.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $586.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.54 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

In other news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total value of $4,840,648.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

