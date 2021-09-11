Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,348,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,995,000 after purchasing an additional 801,396 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,266,000 after purchasing an additional 56,808 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 866,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,917,000 after purchasing an additional 164,318 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,554,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,235,000 after buying an additional 26,624 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $63.12 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $63.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average of $62.89.

