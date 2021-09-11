Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 237 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Visteon were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Visteon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Visteon by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

NASDAQ VC opened at $98.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.93 and a beta of 2.01. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $64.22 and a one year high of $147.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.89.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

