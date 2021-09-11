Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

