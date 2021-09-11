Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Citigroup cut their target price on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.30.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CI stock opened at $204.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.51. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.