Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.44 and last traded at $29.44. Approximately 170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

HDIUF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3289 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

