Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will report $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $964.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Edward Jones cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

Shares of NYSE HOG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,475. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.